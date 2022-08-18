Parts of Rajasthan receive rain

Rain lashed different parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 170 mm in a 24-hour period, officials said on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that rain activities will now stop for a few days in the state.

According to the department, in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain has been recorded at isolated places in Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Jaisalmer districts of the state.

During the period, 170 mm rainfall was recorded in Mount Abu, followed by 106 mm in Dhorimanna of Barmer, 100 mm in Pratapgarh, 96 mm in Gadra Road of Barmer, 84 mm in Jalore's Sanchore, 69 mm in Jaisalmer's Ramgarh and 67 mm in Gogunda of Udaipur.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, from August 18, there will be a sharp decrease in rain activities in most parts of western Rajasthan except Jaisalmer and Barmer. The weather will remain dry in most parts and rain is likely to occur only at isolated places.

Another new low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on August 19. Under its effect, a fresh round of rain will start in some parts of east Rajasthan from August 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)