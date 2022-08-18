Here is why you must buy a home at Piramal Aranya in Byculla now!

Intro: Not only is Byculla transitioning into a premium address in Mumbai, but Piramal Aranya has also smartly combined old-world charm with new-age amenities, promising residents an amazingly experiential lifestyle.

Real estate marketing is slowly flowering again after a pandemic-enforced hiatus and the good news is that lockdowns and staying at home have given homebuyers a whole new perspective on what they want their ‘home’ to be. The focus now, is firmly on living life to the fullest, while leading a healthy lifestyle. So, swanky interiors are no longer the sole consideration of the new customers – they want amenities, connectivity with the main city, healthcare facilities, schools, and shopping arcades – all within easy reach. They want homes that can enrich their lives – and since work from home has become a reality for many, they also want smart workspace options in their homes. Can we find all this at one place, you may ask? Of course! Piramal Aranya is the answer. The developers of this project have taken a resident-forward approach right from the very beginning. They have ensured that every home, every open space they build in this land parcel takes care of the needs of every member of every home. This is how Piramal Aranya combines the old-world charm and the history of Byculla with the innovative technology that has become the hallmark of Welltech Homes. No wonder it is one of the most sought-after luxury development complexes in Mumbai. The project will house the tallest tower in Byculla, Arav, at 282 meters, which promises experiential living along with the guarantee that comes with the brand. But what really bats for this property is its proximity to the soon-to-be developed Eastern Waterfront. Choosing the right neighbourhood is a prime concern for most home buyers as this impacts the very quality of life. So, a centralized location that has good connectivity with malls and entertainment centres, hospitals, schools, etc. is very important. Also, future infrastructure that might come up, such as the Metro, roads and highways must also be taken into consideration. At the same time, post-pandemic, no one wants to compromise on green open spaces either. Aranya offers all these and when combined with the fact that Byculla is also gaining in popularity among homebuyers for its Metro and urban transport availability, micro markets such as Sewri and Mazagaon, and of course, Mumbai Central, it becomes a haven. Aranya by Piramal Realty is a residential hub that overlooks the 60 acres of Rani Baug on one side, and the Eastern Harbour on the other. In addition, the project features over 40+ world-class wellness and lifestyle amenities, which are spread across 1 lac sq ft (9290 sq.mts), including multiple pools overlooking the Botanical Gardens, an observatory deck at 282 meters with a 360 degree view of the Harbour and South Mumbai, theme gardens, library, yoga lawn, cricket field, and amphitheatre, among others. It connects to the rest of the city via the Eastern Express Highway and the Eastern Freeway. Aranya is the ultimate solution for individuals who want a quality life in spacious, well-lit and airy homes, letting in the lush views and fresh air of its natural surroundings, and yet, want to enjoy the city. Keeping the residents’ wellness in mind, Welltech Homes at Aranya are fitted with innovative technology. These homes provide an enhanced lifestyle and nurture the wellness of their residents through their well-designed and technologically upgraded indoor fittings that improve the quality of air, water, and light inside the homes. And for those who commute for work, Aranya is situated close to the most important business districts of Nariman Point, Worli, Lower Parel and Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The redevelopment of Mumbai's eastern waterfront will also make way for 62 percent of open space for the public, which will make it radically different from the rest of Mumbai. This transition of the port land into a Sea Transport & Tourism Hub as per the evolving urban fabric will change the dynamics of the city and bring qualitative changes in the lifestyle of the residents of Aranya. In addition, South Mumbai residents are already using the Ro-Pax ferry service between the Mumbai and Alibaug. Other significant infrastructure development projects that will ensure better connectivity and enhance the value of the eastern waterfront are Sewri - Nhava Sheva sea link that would connect Byculla to the new airport in Navi Mumbai within 40 minutes and Marine Drive 2.0, a 7 km-long road along the eastern waterfront between Mazgaon Dock and Wadala. Furthermore, the Sewri-Worli link bridge which is a 4.5-km elevated corridor connecting the under-construction MTHL(Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) at Sewri on the east and the upcoming coastal road at Worli on the west. The Mumbai Port Trust marina project will cater to the high number of yachts that visit the city. The development will give the city many tourist-friendly places like Mumbai Marina, Ropeway to Elephanta caves, Gardens, Cycling Tracks, Adventure Sports, eco-park for flamingos and seafront leisure activities. Just like how Lower Parel, from being an industrial land, has blossomed into one of the plushest addresses in Mumbai and how BKC now houses multinational companies, high-end restaurants and luxurious residential properties, Byculla too is on the threshold of becoming a sought-after residential hub very soon. This means, that any homebuyer who decides to invest in Aranya, will soon be sitting on a goldmine. Disclaimer: Project registration no MAHARERA # Piramal Aranya – Wing A(Avyan) : P51900003324 | Wing B (Arav) : P51900018039 | Wing C (Ahan): P51900020330| Visit https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ | This project is funded by HDFC Ltd

