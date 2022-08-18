Left Menu

President Murmu prorogues Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:52 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has prorogued both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after the two Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on August 8.

''The Lok Sabha which commenced its ninth session on July 18 has been prorogued by the president on August 17,'' according to an official communication from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on August 8, has been prorogued by the president on August 17, according to a note from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 18 and ended on August 8, four days ahead of schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

