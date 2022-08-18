Left Menu

Heavy rain alert for eastern Maharashtra

Updated: 18-08-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The weather department on Thursday issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha, warning of ''very heavy rainfall'' in some places. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Nagpur, said rainfall activity was very likely to increase over Vidarbha on July 20-21.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Vidarbha on Saturday and Sunday and very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Nagpur districts, it said. Similarly, heavy rainfall was also likely at isolated places over Amravati, Chandrapur and Wardha districts, it added.

