Left Menu

Parul Kumar, Akhil Sheoran win Men's Air Rifle trials; Pankaj Makheja lands double in juniors

Akhil, who represents the Indian Railways, was more dominant in the T6 decider, as he thrashed local favourite Goldi Gujjar 16-2.Pankaj, on other hand, beat Himachal Pradeshs Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 17-5 in the T5 final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:42 IST
Parul Kumar, Akhil Sheoran win Men's Air Rifle trials; Pankaj Makheja lands double in juniors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shooters Parul Kumar and Akhil Sheoran won the men's 10m Air Rifle T5 and T6 national trials at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy ranges on Friday.

However, the highlight of the day was shooter Pankaj Makheja landing a double in men's junior 10m Air rifle, winning both the T5 and T6 trials respectively.

Parul, who represents the Indian Air Force (IAF), outsmarted Akash Patidar of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the gold medal match with a scoreline reading 16-8 in his favour. Akhil, who represents the Indian Railways, was more dominant in the T6 decider, as he thrashed local favourite Goldi Gujjar 16-2.

Pankaj, on other hand, beat Himachal Pradesh's Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 17-5 in the T5 final. He then got the better of Khelo India gold medallist Sartaj Singh Tiwana 16-10 in the T6 final to do an encore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022