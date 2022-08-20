Left Menu

Large fire consumes boats, vehicles at boatyard

Several boats have been consumed by a large fire at a Massachusetts boatyard Friday.Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames.People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected what is most likely a smoke plume in Mattapoisett.

PTI | Matamoros | Updated: 20-08-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 00:57 IST
Large fire consumes boats, vehicles at boatyard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Several boats have been consumed by a large fire at a Massachusetts boatyard Friday.

Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames.

People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

The area of the fire was part of a Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds. It sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected "what is most likely a smoke plume'' in Mattapoisett. Several other people posted images of the fire and smoke on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil election nears

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil el...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022