Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

There were no reports of loss of life, they said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicenter was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

