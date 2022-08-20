Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 10:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

There were no reports of loss of life, they said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicenter was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

