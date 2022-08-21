Left Menu

Boat capsizes off Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra; 4 persons rescued, 1 missing

The police later rescued four people, while search was on for one missing person, an official said.The incident took place around 9.45 am off the Bhatye coast in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, he said. Police received a distress call following which they rushed to the coast and started a rescue operation with the help of local disaster management authority, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 12:38 IST
A boat carrying five people capsized in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Sunday, police said. The police later rescued four people, while search was on for one missing person, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.45 am off the Bhatye coast in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, he said. Police received a distress call following which they rushed to the coast and started a rescue operation with the help of local disaster management authority, the official said. Four persons were rescued and efforts were on to trace one missing person, he added.

