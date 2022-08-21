Healthcare programme for advocates soon, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a healthcare programme for advocates would be launched soon.

Approval has been granted to provide basic infrastructure at a cost of Rs 800 crore, he said after laying the foundation stone for a bar association here in his home constituency.

As population increases, the facilities in courts need to be improved and the State government is giving top priority in this regard, he said.

He further said the government has given permission for having the bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri, and would provide infrastructure and furniture to the buildings. This would ensure speedy justice for farmers of this region.

According to him, instructions have also been given to reduce the cases in courts.

''A monitoring system has been started to monitor the pending cases in courts. Karnataka has the best judicial system as well as good infrastructure," Bommai said.

