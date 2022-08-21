'The Case for Nature': Siddarth Shrikanth's book on environment conservation to hit stands in 2023

''The Case for Nature'', a book offering innovative and practical ideas on environment conservation, will be released next year, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Sunday.

Written by climate investment professional and author Siddarth Shrikanth, the book will be released under Penguin's 'Allen Lane' imprint, they informed.

It aims to clarify and illuminate concepts from ''carbon credits to ecosystem services that underpin the new landscape and highlights the exciting innovations in business, finance, and policy that are helping turn the tide''.

''At its core are a set of ideas and recent developments that led me to believe that protecting and restoring nature is both the right thing to do, and firmly in our economic interests; that nature needs to be bound closely to our societies, taking a cue from a range of indigenous worldviews, rather than set apart from us and admired from afar,'' Shrikanth said in a statement.

''India, with its unique natural ecosystems, complex local dynamics, and competing priorities, features prominently in the book. I'm so pleased to be able to highlight these stories through 'The Case for Nature' in the months to come,'' he added.

Touted to be ''optimistic, practical, and deeply informed'', the book, besides being particularly relevant to Indian readers, promises to transport readers from the jungles of Indonesia to the grasslands of Kenya and the reefs of Micronesia.

According to the publishers, ''The Case for Nature'' makes a sharp critique but offers both ''solutions and hope for the planet''.

''I found Siddarth Shrikanth’s proposal absolutely extraordinary, both ambitious and compassionate, the voice both measured and vehement. This is a true book of ideas, and in many ways, I think it has the potential to be one of the most explosive books of the next few years,'' said Manasi Subramaniam, associate publisher Penguin Press at PRHI.

