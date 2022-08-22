Left Menu

At least 20 dead in central Afghanistan floods

"Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority. Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

Reuters | Taliban | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:49 IST
At least 20 dead in central Afghanistan floods
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said on Monday, with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June. "Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher. The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

"We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organizations, to urgently help the victims," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media. Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022