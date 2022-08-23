Left Menu

Jai Ram, Anurag Thakur to address four functions on HP's Diamond Jubilee

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-08-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 07:02 IST
Jai Ram, Anurag Thakur to address four functions on HP's Diamond Jubilee
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur will on Tuesday address four functions on the state's Diamond Jubilee, officials said.

The functions are being held in Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una districts on 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will preside over two functions in Solan's Kunihar and Shimla's Baloh at 11 am and 3 pm respectively, they added.

Similarly, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend functions at Bumbloo in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district at 11 am and 2 pm respectively as the chief guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022