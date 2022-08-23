Left Menu

Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 13:31 IST
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16.

They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.

Critically injured Assistant Sub Inspector Nandan Singh succumbed around 11:30 pm on Monday at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, an officer of the border force said.

A total of eight Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been killed in this accident, he said.

Three critically injured personnel were recently flown in from Srinagar and admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi for specialised treatment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited them at the trauma centre last week and taken stock of the medical care being provided to them. The border force, primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, was part of the comprehensive security deployment for the annual 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra that ended on August 11.

