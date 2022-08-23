Left Menu

UP: 2 cousin sisters consume poison after being scolded by brother, die

Two teenage girls ended their life by consuming poison after being scolded by their brother in a village under the Nawabganj police station area here, police said on Tuesday. The Naib Tehsildar recorded the statement of the girl while she was in the hospital in which she admitted to having consumed poison, Aggarwal added.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenage girls ended their life by consuming poison after being scolded by their brother in a village under the Nawabganj police station area here, police said on Tuesday. The two girls, aged 15 and 16 years, were cousin sisters.

They were scolded by their brother after which they bought poison from a shop in a neighbouring village on Sunday and consumed it after coming home. They also informed their family members about it, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said. The family rushed both to a hospital, but one of them died on the way and the other passed away during treatment on Monday evening. The Naib Tehsildar recorded the statement of the girl while she was in the hospital in which she admitted to having consumed poison, Aggarwal added.

