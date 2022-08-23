Odisha flood: 6.4 lakh still marooned; water level drops in rivers

The water level in most of the swollen rivers in Odisha dropped below the danger level on Tuesday even as 6.4 lakh people remained marooned across 902 villages in the state, officials said.

Water Resources Department Chief Engineer B K Mishra said that most of the rivers including Subarnarekha in northern Odisha and Mahanadi in the East are flowing below the danger level.

''The peak flood is over, but many villages remain inundated,'' he said.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

''Floodwaters in many villages in these districts are still wreaking havoc. The administration is taking measures to face the fresh rainfall,'' he said.

Even though there has been no breach in embankment of Subarnarekha, where peak flood was witnessed on Monday afternoon, embankments of Mahanadi and its tributaries have been breached in seven places, the official said.

''The department will immediately undertake temporary repair of the embankments now, and will commence permanent repair after floodwaters recede completely,'' he said.

Water level in Subarnarekha and Bhudhabalang rivers that caused flood in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have fallen below the danger mark. Similar is the situation of Baitarani River which inundated several villages in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

Mishra said the flood situation in Mahanadi River has improved.

''The water level in Hirakud Dam was 623.35 feet at 9 AM. While 1.59 lakh cusecs of water was entering the reservoir, 1.04 lakh cusecs were being discharged through four gates,'' he said.

However, Jalaka River that caused flood in Balasore block was flowing above the danger level. It was flowing at 6.45 metres at Mathani, while the danger level is at 5.5 metres.

Meanwhile, the Balasore district administration, which is dealing with flood situation in Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks, continued to evacuate more affected people to flood shelters.

Balasore district Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said that 40,124 people have been housed in 208 flood shelters, where 149 kitchens are operational while rescue operation is underway in marooned villages.

