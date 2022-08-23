Army joins rescue operations in Rajasthan as rains create flood-like situation in several districts

Torrential rains have created flood-like situation in Rajasthan's three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur and Baran -- where the army has been called to carry out rescue operations, officials said on Tuesday. An IAF helicopter is also being deployed to airlift more than 50 people stuck in the waterlogged areas in Baran and Jhalawar districts while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, they said.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Department Ashutosh Pednekar said army columns have been deployed in Dholpur and Jhalawar districts.

Rivers like Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates. Besides, several areas in Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh are also facing trouble due to waterlogging.

Baran Collector Narendra Gupta said that around 15 persons have to be airlifted from two locations while 81 persons have been rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams from three locations.

In Jhalawar, the army is engaged in the rescue work apart from NDRF and SDRF team. Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said that 53 persons have been rescued through boats and 49 others will be airlifted by IAF helicopter from one location. Dholpur and Karauli are also facing waterlogging. The army has been pressed into service in Dholpur, the officials said. In view of the increasing water level in Chambal river, people from several villages in Karauli have been shifted to safer places.

There are many villages in the affected districts which are cut off from district headquarters and some of the villages near the catchment area of rivers have turned into islands, the officials said, adding arrangements of food and water for them have been made.

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said rescue operations in the affected areas of Dholpur are going on. In Bundi, Nagar Parishad has cancelled Kajli Teej events to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the situation.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, 29 cm rainfall occurred in Jhalawar's Dug followed by 26 cm in Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Pidawa (Jhalawar), 23 cm in Bakani (Jhalawar), 17 cm in Gangdhar and Pachpahad (Jhalawar), 16 cm in Aklera (Jhalawar), 15 cm in Asnawar (Jhalawar), and 13 cm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar). Many other areas in east Rajasthan received below 13 cm rains during this period. The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)