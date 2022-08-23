Arunachal Governor presents citation to Engineer Regiment

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday presented citations to 4 and 116 Engineer Regiments at Raj Bhavan here, for the good operational performance, effective assistance to the civil administration and valuable help to the local population by both the regiments.

Commanding Officer of 4 Engineer Regiment Colonel K Senthil Kumar along with Subedar Major B Jagadesh Kumar and youngest Sapper of the unit Kamachandra received the Governor’s citation, while Commanding Officer of 116 Engineer Regiment Colonel Prashant Ludhra along with Subedar Major R B Bhosale and youngest Sapper of the unit Sajan Prit Singh, received the citation, a Raj Bhawan communique said here.

The governor commended both the regiments for preparing defensive positions for the troops in a fast time frame and linking them with roads and bridges, which has greatly facilitated smooth movement of men and materials to the border areas.

He appreciated the 4 Engineer Regiment for successfully laying operational tracks in Shi Yomi and Upper Siang districts and for engaging the local youth and preferring local materials in their construction works.

He also appreciated the 116 Engineer Regiment for successfully laying operational tracks in Upper Subansiri, Lohit and Anjaw districts and for assisting the state government during natural disasters.

Mishra said that the effective assistance to the civil administration during natural disasters and valuable help to the local population by both the regiments, has earned accolades from the people during their deployment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)