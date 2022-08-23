Rain fury: 2 washed away, 2 missing in floods in eastern Rajasthan; Army helps in rescue ops

Two people were washed away in floods and two others went missing in Baran and Bundi districts, as heavy rains continued to lash the region on Tuesday. Torrential rains have created a flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur and Baran -- where the army has been called to carry out rescue operations, officials said on Tuesday. An IAF helicopter is also being deployed to airlift more than 50 people stuck in the waterlogged areas in Baran and Jhalawar districts while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, they said.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Department Ashutosh Pednekar said army columns have been deployed in Dholpur and Jhalawar districts.

Rivers like Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates. The body of 35-year-old Premnarayan Suman, a resident of Dabri Kakaji village in Baran district, who had swept away in the flood on Monday evening, was recovered Tuesday from near his village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anta circle) Tarun Kant Somani said. In Bundi district, Satyanarayan Prajapat, 50, a resident of Suwasda village fell into an flooded anicut on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to collect fodder for cattle near his village. Prajapat was found dead, Circle Inspector at (Nainwan) Babulal Meena said. Bodies of both, Suman and Prajapat, were handed over to their families after post mortem later in the day. In Baran’s Shekhapur village, a 20-year-old man, identified as Ekram, swept away while crossing a flooded brook along with his two friends Monday evening. Locals rescued the two youths, while Ekram has not been located yet, Station House Officer (Kawai) Man Singh said. In Kota district, search operation were on to locate Kudeep Chauhan, who had fallen into a swollen Chambal river near Nayapura crematorium ground Monday evening.

Another youth who had fallen into the Chambal while taking a selfie Monday evening in Karbala area of Kota city, swam with the flow and came out on the other side of an over-bridge in Nayapura area, an eyewitness said. In Dug town of Jhalawar district, Amritlal Tailor, his wife, and their three children were injured when their thatched house collapsed at around 5.30 on Tuesday when they were asleep, Dug SHO Amarnath said.

While Amritlal was referred to Jhalawar district hospital with fracture and critical injuries, four others from his family were under treatment at a local government hospital, he said. Baran Collector Narendra Gupta said that around 15 persons have to be airlifted from two locations while 81 persons have been rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams from three locations.

Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said that 53 persons have been rescued through boats and 49 others will be airlifted by IAF helicopter from one location. During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, 29 cm rainfall occurred in Jhalawar’s Dug followed by 26 cm in Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Pidawa (Jhalawar), 23 cm in Bakani (Jhalawar), 17 cm in Gangdhar and Pachpahad (Jhalawar), 16 cm in Aklera (Jhalawar), 15 cm in Asnawar (Jhalawar), and 13 cm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar). Many other areas in east Rajasthan received below 13 cm rains during this period. The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday.

