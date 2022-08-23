Left Menu

Cloudy, windy Tuesday in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:03 IST
The national capital recorded a partly cloudy and windy Tuesday which provided a slight relief to the people from the muggy weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

It said gusty winds reaching up to 32 kilometre per hour swept across the city on Tuesday.

''There will be generally cloudy sky on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Monday's maximum temperature had settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Tuesday was 64 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD had predicted light rains in the city on Tuesday but the rainfall remained nil for the day on all weather monitoring stations.

Heavy to light rains had lashed central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from hot and humid weather conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

