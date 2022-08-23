MP rain fury: 2,100 people rescued, 4,300 shifted from flood-hit areas; CM conducts aerial survey

Disaster management teams shifted over 4,300 people to safer places and rescued 2,100 others from flood-hit areas in the last two days, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday after undertaking an aerial survey of districts affected by heavy rains. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were involved in the rescue operations in the flood-hit areas besides the teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials. Many parts of MP, including Bhopal, witnessed heavy downpours over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places.

Narmadapuram, Vidisha and Guna districts are hit by floods.

At least eight trains were diverted on Tuesday following the inundation of tracks which disrupted the rail traffic between Guna and Maksi. Schools in some districts including Bhopal and Vidisha remained closed for the second day, officials said.

Rains stopped in Bhopal on Tuesday and the power supply was restored after more than 24 hours in parts of the city, which had witnessed tree falls and traffic snarls over the last couple of days due to heavy showers and strong winds blowing up to 40 km per hour, officials said. Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh districts. “I have never seen such rains in the basin of Betwa and Narmada in my life. I have visited flood-hit areas in Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna etc. In the last two days, 2,100 people have been rescued while 4,300 people shifted to safe places,” he tweeted.

Chouhan said floods have caused substantial damage to crops, roads, and culverts while transformers and power substations are submerged in water in the affected areas. The water supply filter plants in Vidisha are submerged in water.

“We will assess the damage as soon as the water recedes and will help the people overcome this crisis. They will be compensated for the losses,” he added.

Chouhan praised authorities in the flood-hit districts saying several lives could be saved as the rescue operations were launched two days back. The CM said the power supply in Bhopal was disrupted due to the falling of trees. It is restored now, he said, adding that switching off electricity was necessary for the areas where sub-stations and transformers were submerged in water. After the water recedes, the power supply will be restored on a war footing, he said.

Chouhan said the rescue operations are going on in the areas where people are trapped and boats are used. “In one operation, I boarded a boat and brought people out. Two IAF helicopters are engaged in the rescue operation, besides NDRF, SDERF, the district administration and local administration''. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said the two IAF choppers rescued 28 people from Mudiakheda village in the Vidisha district among other places. After the long power cut in Bhopal; some residents claiming it lasted for 30 hours, the MP central zone power distribution company called in its workers from neighbouring districts to restore the power supply, an official said.

Bhopal received 171.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Berasia town in the Bhopal district received 209 mm, a Met department official said. Amid the heavy rains on Monday night, Chouhan inspected the work of power supply restoration around midnight in the Civil Lines area of Bhopal. The CM also reviewed the rain situation with ministers and senior officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi around 11.30 pm on Monday.

After Monday midnight, Chouhan held a meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat and spoke to the district collectors of various flood-hit districts including Narmadapuram, Vidisha and Guna.

The depression lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar has moved towards Rajasthan and weakened. Moderate to heavy rains with low intensity are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, bordering Rajasthan, senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI.

Light showers are likely in the remaining parts of the state for the next three days, he said.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Jeerapur in Guna district received the highest 294 mm rainfall, followed by Aalot in Ratlam district at 283 mm, Nalkheda in Agar Malwa at 253 mm and Sehore at 240 mm, an IMD official said. Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Dewas, Betul and Chhindwara have received excessive rainfall so far, according to the IMD office here.

