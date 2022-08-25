Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Much as they enjoyed their cats' company during two years of coronavirus lockdown, Parisians have enthusiastically taken up travel again if the reservation register at one Paris cat hotel is anything to go by. At the Arbre a Chats (Cats' Tree) hotel, prospective guests need to reserve well ahead, as all its 24 "contemporary and comfortable" cubicles are fully booked - although cats who know one another can double up and share a room.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
2
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global
4
Xebia and Global Technology Consultancy 47 Degrees Join Forces

Xebia and Global Technology Consultancy 47 Degrees Join Forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022