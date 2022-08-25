CM Ashok Gehlot to conduct aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Rajasthan
He will also meet the affected people in Kota, Anta Baran and Jhalawar, an official spokesperson said.There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rains, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the areas that have been severely hit by rains in the state and meet the affected people on Thursday.
The chief minister will conduct the aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts. He will also meet the affected people in Kota, Anta (Baran) and Jhalawar, an official spokesperson said.
There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rains, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.
Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most. The Army and the Air Force were asked for their support in the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
9 labourers injured as part of building collapses in Rajasthan's Bundi
IAF, Egyptian Air Force interact during Tactical Leadership Programme
French Air Force contingent stops over in India during Indo-Pacific deployment
French Air Force contingent makes stopover in India
China, Thailand hold joint air force training exercise