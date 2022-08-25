2 labourers injured as bricks fall on them during construction work at Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Two labourers were injured after bricks fell on them during construction work at south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said information about the incident was received at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the fire brigade were also alerted, the officer said.

On reaching the spot, it was found that the construction work was going on at property number H-16 in Sangam Vihar, she said, adding that bricks of a wall adjoining the property fell on the labourers working on the site.

The injured labourers -- Ram Niwas (35) and Kailash (20) -- have been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma centre for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Sangam Vihar police station.

