Left Menu

2 labourers injured as bricks fall on them during construction work at Delhi's Sangam Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:43 IST
2 labourers injured as bricks fall on them during construction work at Delhi's Sangam Vihar
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were injured after bricks fell on them during construction work at south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said information about the incident was received at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the fire brigade were also alerted, the officer said.

On reaching the spot, it was found that the construction work was going on at property number H-16 in Sangam Vihar, she said, adding that bricks of a wall adjoining the property fell on the labourers working on the site.

The injured labourers -- Ram Niwas (35) and Kailash (20) -- have been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma centre for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Sangam Vihar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022