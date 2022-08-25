Left Menu

No approval from authorities required for laying telecom infra on pvt properties

Telecom companies will not require any approval from authorities for laying cables or installing mobile towers or poles over private properties, according to new Right of Way Rules notified by the government recently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:11 IST
Telecom companies will not require any approval from authorities for laying cables or installing mobile towers or poles over private properties, according to new Right of Way Rules notified by the government recently. The government also notified rules for using electric poles, foot over bridges etc for installation of small mobile radio antennas or laying overhead telecom cables along with charges to ease roll out of telecom networks specially 5G services. ''Where the licensee proposes the establishment of overground telegraph infrastructure over any private property, the licensee shall not require any permission from the appropriate authority,'' the notification dated August 17 said. However, the telecom companies will need to submit an intimation, in writing, to the appropriate authority, prior to the establishment of a mobile tower or pole over a private building or structure, according to the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022. In their intimation to government authorities, telecom companies will need to submit details of the building or structure, where the establishment of a mobile tower or pole is proposed, and a copy of certification by a structural engineer, authorised by the appropriate authority, attesting to the structural safety of the building or structure, where the mobile tower or pole is proposed to be established. Telecom companies using street furniture for the installation of small cells will be required to pay Rs 300 per annum in urban areas and Rs 150 per annum in rural areas per street furniture, the notification said.

For installing cable using street furniture, telecom companies will be required to pay Rs 100 per annum per street furniture, according to the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

