Left Menu

UP CM Yogi launches 42 new electric buses for Lucknow, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched 42 new electric buses for Lucknow and Kanpur.He also said a helicopter service will soon be launched from Lucknow to Naimisharanya, a pilgrim centre in Sitapur district.In the first phase, a helicopter facility from Lucknow to Naimisharanya will be provided.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:38 IST
UP CM Yogi launches 42 new electric buses for Lucknow, Kanpur
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched 42 new electric buses for Lucknow and Kanpur.

He also said a helicopter service will soon be launched from Lucknow to Naimisharanya, a pilgrim centre in Sitapur district.

''In the first phase, a helicopter facility from Lucknow to Naimisharanya will be provided. Also, some of the buses launched today will be run to the pilgrim centre under an alternative arrangement,'' he said.

The chief minister said the department of tourism and culture is working on preserving the heritage of Naimisharanya, while the urban development department is gearing up to launch the electric bus service from Lucknow.

''It may take some time because charging stations and other facilities will have to be built there. Till then, we are looking at some alternative arrangement,'' he said.

Naimisharanya, also called Naimisaranyam, Neemsar and Nimkhar, is a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Speaking about the development works undertaken by his government, Adityanath said 10 of the 100 cities that were being developed under the Smart Cities Mission were located in Uttar Pradesh, and of the top 10 cities in the country, two were in the state - Agra and Varanasi.

The chief minister also claimed that his government has achieved progress in running Metro rail services in the last five years.

He said electric bus service will form the basis of the Metro. ''This will help in expanding the Metro service and provide pollution-free public transport, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022