Max temperature settles at 33.7 deg C in Delhi

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was 62 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 25.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (90) category around 7:45 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

