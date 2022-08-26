BJP's Somaiya alleges 'studio scam', accuses Aaditya, Cong's Aslam Sheikh of involvement

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed former guardian ministers of Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and Aslam Sheikh of the Congress were involved in a ''Rs 1,000 crore studio scam''.

Both were allegedly connected to the construction of a film studio in the Madh-Marve area of Mumbai's northern Malad suburb by violating Coastal Regulation Zones, said Somaiya, who visited the site during the day with civic officials.

''Permission was given for a film set in the CRZ area in February 2021 by the Maharashtra environment ministry, which was headed at the time by Aaditya Thackeray. However, a proper cement-concrete structure with commercial facilities came up,'' the former Lok Sabha MP told reporters.

''Despite an order in July 2021 to demolish the structure, no action was taken and the civic body gave an extension to the studio till October 2022. The studio and the commercial structures are a scam of Rs 1,000 crore,'' Somaiya alleged.

The area where the alleged studio has come up falls in the Assembly constituency of Aslam Sheikh, who has earlier denied these allegations.

