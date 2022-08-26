Odisha to develop eco-tourism retreats in 13 locations

The Odisha government on Friday decided to develop 13 more eco-tourism retreats in different parts of the state, an official said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra. ''Ten new spots have been chosen for development of eco-retreats with night stay facilities, and three for development of nature camps for day tourists,'' he said.

The CS directed the authorities concerned for proper maintenance of the facilities when built.

Since most of the spots are located in forests, the DFOs and supervising officers concerned were asked to pay regular visits to the spots.

Mohapatra also called for involving local communities for upkeep of the facilities.

The eco-retreats will be developed on Deomali hilltop in Koraput district, Jakam in Kalahandi, Nawana in Similipal, Silviculture garden in Phulbani, Muhana Muhana at Puri's Astaranga, Kotia in Koraput, Khadakhai Dam in Rairangpur, Mahendragiri in Berhampur, and Kanjipani Ghat and Hadagarh Dam in Keonjhar.

The nature camps for the day tourists will be developed in Rani Duduma in Koraput, Dhaltangarh in Cuttack, and Bhandarpahar near Jhadeswari Temple of Nayagarh.

PCCF (wildlife) Sashi Paul said that as of now, 50 eco-retreats and nature camps are operational across the state. The new facilities will take the number to 63.

''The popularity of these retreats is increasing with growing footfall and income generation. Online booking facility is also available. So far, around Rs 95 crore has been invested in the development of such facilities,'' he said.

There has been a constant increase in footfall in the eco-tourism retreats. It has increased by almost 142 per cent in the last five years from 11,500 in 2017-18 to 70,216 in 2021-22, the official said.

The revenue generated during the period increased from Rs 3.40 crore to Rs 10.52 crore, he added.

