Left Menu

Dutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre

The Dutch Council for Refugees has said conditions at the Tel Apel centre in the northeastern province of Groningen are "inhumane" and violate European Union law. The baby died of unknown causes in a sports gymnasium being used as a makeshift shelter for newcomers at the shelter with nowhere else to sleep, according to Leon Veldt, spokesman for the Dutch Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:32 IST
Dutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre

Pressure rose on the Dutch government on Friday to tackle what refugee advocates have called "inhumane" conditions at its main shelter for asylum seekers as humanitarian group Medecins sans Frontieres sent in a team to assist with medical needs. It was the first time that MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders and mostly active in poor developing nations, was working in the Netherlands, a wealthy European Union state, the MSF emergency coordinator at the shelter said.

"The asylum-seekers here live in dismal, primitive circumstances," Monique Nagelkerke said, referring in part to more than 700 asylum seekers who have been sleeping rough outside the reception centre in Ter Apel in recent weeks. Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported earlier on Friday that the government planned to rectify conditions by increasing the centre's capacity and ordering regional authorities to take in more refugees, citing a leaked plan.

That followed the death of a 3-month-old baby at the Ter Apel shelter this week, which drew international concern. "We are stuck, we don't know where to go," said Mortad, 25, who came from Yemen and has been sleeping outside the centre for 11 days, through both a heatwave and thunderstorms.

"No one wants to talk to us, only the guards, and the guards tell us: 'Sorry, wait'." Charlotte Hees, a spokesperson for the Justice Ministry, which oversees asylum policy, said she could not confirm the RTL report "because there are still negotiations going on".

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who in June said he was "ashamed" with regard to the persistent problems at the country's sole asylum seeker intake centre, was expected to announce plans later on Friday after a cabinet meeting. The Dutch Council for Refugees has said conditions at the Tel Apel centre in the northeastern province of Groningen are "inhumane" and violate European Union law.

The baby died of unknown causes in a sports gymnasium being used as a makeshift shelter for newcomers at the shelter with nowhere else to sleep, according to Leon Veldt, spokesman for the Dutch Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers. A lawsuit by the refugee council, due to be heard on Sept. 15, demands improved conditions at the reception centre by Oct. 1, including access to clean water, showers, privacy, adequate food and healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022