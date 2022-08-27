Left Menu

Odisha to set up 36 new police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal to establish 36 new police stations across the state including one in Bhubaneswar. The number of police stations in the state will rise to 648 after operation of new 36 such facilities.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:09 IST
Odisha to set up 36 new police stations
Naveen Patnaik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal to establish 36 new police stations across the state including one in Bhubaneswar. The new police stations, to be opened with an aim to ensure better policing, will help in quick and improved service delivery in handling law and order situations. The number of police stations in the state will rise to 648 after operation of new 36 such facilities. The new police station in the state capital will come up at Maitri Vihar in the city. Patnaik also sanctioned 563 new posts including inspectors and other positions for the requirement of the new police stations. The chief minister directed the Home department that new police stations should be functional at the earliest. He said the decision to open more police stations was taken considering the rising population and security requirements for effective administration. The new police stations will come up at Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul district, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Balasore district, Bargarh (Rural) in Bargarh, Nimakhandi (Berhampur) in Ganjam, Laxmijor and Agalpur in Balangir, Ghantapada (Boudh), Maniabandha, Jodum and Bhadreswar under Cuttack (Rural).

Laimura in Deogarh, Mahavir Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada and Kotinada (Ganjam), Krusnanandapur (Jagatsinghpur), Alakunda, Brahmabarada and Dasarathpur of Jajpur, airport police station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat and Kalampur in Kalahandi, Pattamundai (Rural) and Kudanagari in Kendrapada, Manoharpur in Keonjhar, Nachuni in Khurdha, Sunki in Koraput, Korukonda (Malkangiri Sadar), Bhanjapur (Mayurbhanj). Maidalpur (Nabarangpur), Charichhak (Puri), Ramnaguda (Rayagada), Bareipali (Sambalpur) and Lacchipur (Subarnapur).

The Chief Minister's Office said that the new stations are being created by dividing the existing ones and upgrading the outposts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022