Odisha to set up 36 new police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal to establish 36 new police stations across the state including one in Bhubaneswar. The new police stations, to be opened with an aim to ensure better policing, will help in quick and improved service delivery in handling law and order situations. The number of police stations in the state will rise to 648 after operation of new 36 such facilities. The new police station in the state capital will come up at Maitri Vihar in the city. Patnaik also sanctioned 563 new posts including inspectors and other positions for the requirement of the new police stations. The chief minister directed the Home department that new police stations should be functional at the earliest. He said the decision to open more police stations was taken considering the rising population and security requirements for effective administration. The new police stations will come up at Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul district, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Balasore district, Bargarh (Rural) in Bargarh, Nimakhandi (Berhampur) in Ganjam, Laxmijor and Agalpur in Balangir, Ghantapada (Boudh), Maniabandha, Jodum and Bhadreswar under Cuttack (Rural).

Laimura in Deogarh, Mahavir Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada and Kotinada (Ganjam), Krusnanandapur (Jagatsinghpur), Alakunda, Brahmabarada and Dasarathpur of Jajpur, airport police station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat and Kalampur in Kalahandi, Pattamundai (Rural) and Kudanagari in Kendrapada, Manoharpur in Keonjhar, Nachuni in Khurdha, Sunki in Koraput, Korukonda (Malkangiri Sadar), Bhanjapur (Mayurbhanj). Maidalpur (Nabarangpur), Charichhak (Puri), Ramnaguda (Rayagada), Bareipali (Sambalpur) and Lacchipur (Subarnapur).

The Chief Minister's Office said that the new stations are being created by dividing the existing ones and upgrading the outposts.

