Left Menu

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhuj on second day of Gujarat visit

Modi reciprocated by waving at them while standing in his car.At one point, Modi even got out of the car and walked for a while to greet the people. Local administration had erected stages along the route for cultural and folk performances.After leading the roadshow, Modi arrived at Smriti Van, a memorial built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in the memory of the 2001 earthquake victims, to inaugurate it.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 28-08-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 10:45 IST
PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhuj on second day of Gujarat visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Bhuj town of Kutch district on the second day of his visit to the state where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Thousands of people from Bhuj and surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road to greet Modi, who waved at them during the three kilometres long roadshow, held between Hill Garden circle and District Industries Centre in Bhuj town.

Earlier, the PM arrived at the Bhuj airport in the morning.

Modi is in Bhuj to inaugurate a host of projects, including a memorial dedicated to earthquake victims, another memorial dedicated to children who died in the 2001 earthquake and a milk processing plant of Sarhad Dairy.

The enthusiastic crowd on both sides of the road kept shouting ''Modi Modi'' and waved the tricolour to express their affection for the PM. Modi reciprocated by waving at them while standing in his car.

At one point, Modi even got out of the car and walked for a while to greet the people. Local administration had erected stages along the route for cultural and folk performances.

After leading the roadshow, Modi arrived at 'Smriti Van', a memorial built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in the memory of the 2001 earthquake victims, to inaugurate it. Modi will later go to the Kutch University ground to address a mass gathering and launch other projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022