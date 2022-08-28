Left Menu

Three persons test positive for swine flu in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have tested positive for H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, in a hospital in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, an official said on Sunday.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Ranchi. Two more patients are suspected with the respiratory disease and their test reports are expected to come on Monday, the hospital authority told PTI.

Till now, a 37-year-old woman from Ranchi, a 56-year-old woman from Dhanbad and a 70-year-old man from Purulia in West Bengal are undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu at the hospital, the authority said.

''The patients underwent Covid test but they turned out to be Covid negative. We had a doubt as they were having viral infection. Then, we decided for H1N1 examination and they tested positive,'' Dr Vijay Mishra, medical director of the hospital, told PTI.

These patients do not have long travel history. It seems the disease is spreading in local community, he said.

Mishra said that samples of two more patients being examined, their reports are expected on Monday.

''Major concern is patients are coming with Covid symptoms. They are being examined. When their results come negative, they are sent back to home. The symptoms of Swine flu are similar to COVID-19. So, my advice is if a patient comes with Covid symptoms and turns negative with the disease, he/she should go for H1N1 test. Otherwise, it may spread in community,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

