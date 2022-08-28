Left Menu

After getting stuck at Pune's Chandani Chowk junction, Maha CM visits spot, promises traffic relief in 15 days

Regular commuters will get relief in 15 days as instructions have been given to all officials involved. The bridge here will be demolished to ease traffic. Also, heavy traffic will be banned through Chandni Chowk during rush hour, the CM added.Officials said the existing bridge at Chandani Chowk on NDA-Bavdhan Road will be demolished between September 12 and 15 and a new overpass will come up.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited Chandani Chowk area in Pune and reviewed measures being taken by the civic body and the National Highways Authority of India to address traffic issues at the junction.

The CM's convoy had got stuck ahead of Chandani Chowk on Friday evening while he was on his way to Satara from Mumbai after a truck and car broke down and blocked the arterial stretch, which is part of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Several people who saw the CM had come and apprised him of the congestion at the spot, mainly due to ongoing road work.

On the CM's orders, Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner, Pune Collector, personnel from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwas traffic police as well as NHAI officials had met on Saturday to discuss solutions.

Talking to reporters after stopping at the junction on Sunday, Shinde said, ''I am monitoring the road work at Chandani Chowk. Regular commuters will get relief in 15 days as instructions have been given to all officials involved.'' ''The bridge here will be demolished to ease traffic. Till this work is done, a 100 wardens will be deployed on the spot to monitor traffic and help motorists. Also, heavy traffic will be banned through Chandni Chowk during rush hour,'' the CM added.

Officials said the existing bridge at Chandani Chowk on NDA-Bavdhan Road will be demolished between September 12 and 15 and a new overpass will come up.

