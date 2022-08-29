Left Menu

BJP alleges corruption in construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools

The BJP on Monday alleged a scam in Delhis education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department Citing a Central Vigilance Commission CVC report sent to the Delhi governments vigilance department in 2020, the saffron party said the construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the tender amount.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:12 IST
BJP alleges corruption in construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday alleged a scam in Delhi's education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the saffron party said the construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the tender amount. ''Corruption is in the DNA of Arvind Kejriwal. It's not AAP sarkar but PAAP ki sarkar (government of sins). He and (Manish) Sisodia are experts in corruption... Where did this money go? Did it go into your pocket, Arvind Kejriwal ji? Did you take note of the report?What action did you take on it?'' BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference here. ''The AAP government promised to construct 500 new schools in Delhi. That never happened. They then said they will build more classrooms in the existing schools. The number of rooms was increased from 2,400 to 7,180. The construction cost was increased by up to 90 per cent,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022