DLF Cybercity gets USGBC's 'LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities' certificate

Realty major DLF on Monday said its commercial hub DLF Cybercity in Gurugram has received the US Green Building Council's certification of 'LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities'.

DLF Cybercity in Gurugram, Haryana, is spread across more than 100 acres and is home to several Fortune 500 and leading Indian companies.

The certification was verified by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).

The Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) green building certification system is the foremost programme for the design, construction, maintenance, and operations of green buildings.

''With this award, DLF Cybercity, Gurugram becomes the first developer owned community in the world to receive this certification under LEED Cities and Communities Rating System,'' DLF said in a statement.

DLF Cybercity has modern infrastructure facilities that conserve energy and water and also has an efficient waste management system.

Sriram Khattar, MD of DLF Rental Business, said the certification is a recognition of the company's initiatives and endeavours on a global platform.

DLF has so far developed 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 331 million square feet. The group has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

The group is primarily engaged in the business of the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (rental business), and the development and sale of residential properties (development business).

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF Ltd, has a commercial portfolio of about 40 million square feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)