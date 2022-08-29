LG Saxena flags off trucks carrying RDF waste from Okhla landfill site

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday flagged off five trucks carrying 100 metric ton of refuse driven fuel (RDF) waste from the Okhla landfill site, according to an official statement.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in the statement that it was for the first time the civic body was selling RDF waste at a rate of Rs 100 per metric ton.

This initiative will ensure revenue generation for MCD from its waste, in addition to addressing the issue of effectively disposing it in an eco-friendly manner.

''An MoU was signed on August 25 between the MCD and JK Cement for lifting RDF from three dumping sites. JK Cement will be lifting 50,000 metric tonnes of RDF annually and MCD will be saving Rs 6.73 crore in the process,'' the statement said.

According to the statement, JK Cement will pay Rs 100 per metric ton, excluding taxes, to the MCD for RDF and will get Rs 300 per MT transport subsidy if the total lifting is less than 5,000 MT per month, Rs 400 per MT if the lifting is 5,000-7,000 MT per month, Rs 450 per MT if the lifting is 7,000-10,000 MT per month and Rs 500 per MT if the total lifting is more than 10,000 MT per month.

Initial transport subsidy to the industries will encourage them to adapt and carry out necessary changes in their plants to use RDF instead of using other high value fuels, it said.

LG Saxena, during his first visit to landfill sites in May, had stressed on converting this ''waste into wealth'' and the lifting of RDF by private companies on payment basis is a positive step forward in this direction, the statement added. PTI AKM SMN SMN

