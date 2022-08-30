Left Menu

Drop in mercury, light rain likely in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 09:36 IST
Drop in mercury, light rain likely in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mercury in the national capital fell by a few notches as the minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 82 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 35.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday.

Tuesday's minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius is two notches below normal, the IMD said.

The MeT office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (118) category around 9:15 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022