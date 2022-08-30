Overspeed, careless driving major causes of road accidents: NCRB report 

Over-speeding and careless driving were the two major causes of road accidents that claimed 87,050 and 42,853 lives, respectively, in the country in 2021.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol contributed to 1.9 percent of the total accidents, which resulted in injuries to 7,235 people and 2,935 deaths.

A total of 1,55,622 people lost their lives due to road accidents in 2021.

"Cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed that most of the road accidents were due to over-speeding, accounting for 59.7 percent of the total accidents (2,40,828 out of 4,03,116 cases) which caused 87,050 deaths and injuries to 2,28,274 persons," the report said.

Dangerous driving and overtaking caused 1,03,629 accidents, which resulted in 42,853 deaths and injuries to 91,893 people. They constituted 25.7 percent of the total accidents in 2021.

Another 2.8 percent of accidents (11,110 out of 4,03,116 cases) were due to poor weather conditions.

Overall, poor weather conditions, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and mechanical defects in vehicles caused 3.5 percent (5,405 deaths),1.9 percent (2,935 deaths), and 1.3 percent (2,022 deaths) of total deaths, respectively, in 2021.

As many as 11,419 of the total 87,050 deaths due to over-speeding were reported from Tamil Nadu, contributing 13.1 percent, followed by Karnataka with 8,797 deaths (10.1 percent).

Careless driving and overtaking caused maximum fatalities in Uttar Pradesh (11,479 out of 42,853) which accounted for 26.8 percent of total deaths, followed by Rajasthan - 10 percent (4,299 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh also reported the highest fatalities due to driving under the influence of drugs, accounting for 27.1 percent, followed by Telangana (11.6 percent), Jharkhand (11.1 percent), Madhya Pradesh (9.2 percent), and Maharashtra (6.4 percent).

Thirty percent of accidents (72,333 out of 2,40,747 cases) in rural areas and 29.7 percent of accidents (48,270 out of 1,62,369 cases) in urban areas took place in residential localities.

Altogether, 7.7 percent of road accidents in urban areas took place at the pedestrian crossing (12,528 out 1,62,369 cases).

Besides, eight percent (28,873 out of 4,03,116 cases) of road accidents in the country have taken place near schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

Uttar Pradesh followed by Tamil Nadu has reported 24.4 percent and 9.4 percent of total deaths due to road accidents near schools or colleges or other educational institutes in urban areas respectively.

Uttar Pradesh also reported the highest fatalities due to road accidents at places near residential areas (urban) accounting for 18.0 percent (2,969 out of 16,466) of total such deaths in 2021.

