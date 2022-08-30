Traces of rains in parts of Delhi

Traces of rainfall were recorded in parts of Delhi where the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The relative humidity was 65 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.

The city recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall, it said.

The MeT office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (117) category around 8 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)