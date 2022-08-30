Faridabad bus terminal is ready and will be operational soon: Govt

The construction of a bus terminal being set up on four acres of land in Faridabad through public-private partnership mode is ready and will be dedicated to the public soon.

The bus terminal will have a commercial hub with all the modern facilities.

The Committee of Administrative Secretaries chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday reviewed the project of over Rs 100 crore, according to an official statement.

The bus terminal is ready and will be operational soon, it said.

Besides, a total of 22 projects of nine departments costing about Rs 8,000 crore were also discussed in the meeting.

A tender has been floated for installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations and police posts of the state. The project is expected to be completed in six months as soon as the financial bids are opened.

In Gurugram, a project of 576 multi-storey houses for the police personnel costing Rs 106 crore will be inaugurated soon.

Official at the meeting were also apprised of the progress of the mega food park to be built at the Central Processing Centre in Rohtak.

Under this project, construction of an administrative building, a standard factory design shed and a dry warehouse have been completed.

The construction work of two silos of 1,500 metric tonnes and 1,000 MT capacity, costing around Rs 179 crore, to be built at the mega food park, will be completed by October 15, the statement said.

It was also apprised that about 80 per cent civil work of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay University of Health Sciences, Kutail in Karnal has been completed and the entire work would be completed by April 2023.

According to the statement, work of Medical College, Bhiwani, six Nursing Colleges and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal Phase-II is being expedited and will be completed within stipulated time period.

The construction work on the electronic manufacturing cluster on 500 acres and an industrial model township on 1,000 acres in Sohna is expected to be completed in two years.

Also, work on the development of a 'Global City' on about 1,000 acres of land in Gurugram is under process. With the construction of this global city, not only the industrial sector will get a boost, but youth will also get employment opportunities, said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)