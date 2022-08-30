Himachal Pradesh: 278 killed in rain-related incidents in 2 months

As many as 278 people were killed in rain-related incidents from June 29 to August 29 during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

According to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta, 994 houses were damaged and 587 animals killed in the same period as the state incurred losses to the tune of about Rs 2,000 crores due to rain-related incidents.

On the request of the Himachal Pradesh government, the home ministry had deputed a six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for on the spot assessment of the losses and damages at the earliest, he said.

The team headed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, visited several places from August 28 to 30 and assessed the damage caused by natural calamities like cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, he added.

The team was divided into two groups and they visited the worst-affected districts of the state, Mokhta said.

A debriefing meeting chaired by Chief Secretary R D Dhiman and attended by state-level officers was on Tuesday held in Shimla.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said the losses and damages may increase further as the monsoon season is expected to last another 20 days.

The chief secretary requested the IMCT to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages as the final memorandum will be shared after the monsoon season ends.

