Vice Chief of Naval Staff recommends defense industry undertake research on new weapon technologies

Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) S N Ghormade has recommended that the defense industry undertake research on new weapon technologies, an official release said here.

Vice Admiral Ghormade visited M/s Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) here on Sunday to review various indigenous projects pertaining to Naval Armament Stores as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and explore the possibilities of absorbing weapons currently under development by the industry partner, the defense release said.

He also stressed the requirement of adopting leapfrogging technologies to meet the evolving geo-political scenario.

During deliberation held with M/s EEL, the VCNS recommended the industry to undertake research on new weapon technologies such as loitering munitions, payload for drones, long range ASW rockets and energetic materials, the release added. ''This is the first occasion that completely indigenous 30 mm ammunition for AK 630 naval gun has been manufactured by a private industry with propellant from Ordnance Factory, Bhandara (OBF),'' said the release.

''So far OFB was the sole supplier for this ammunition with a chemical composition being ex-import. The functional equivalent of this chemical composition has been developed inhouse by M/s EEL, Nagpur thus making it 100 percent indigenous,'' it added.

