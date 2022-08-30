Left Menu

Vice Chief of Naval Staff recommends defense industry undertake research on new weapon technologies

The functional equivalent of this chemical composition has been developed inhouse by Ms EEL, Nagpur thus making it 100 percent indigenous, it added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:19 IST
Vice Chief of Naval Staff recommends defense industry undertake research on new weapon technologies
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) S N Ghormade has recommended that the defense industry undertake research on new weapon technologies, an official release said here.

Vice Admiral Ghormade visited M/s Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) here on Sunday to review various indigenous projects pertaining to Naval Armament Stores as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and explore the possibilities of absorbing weapons currently under development by the industry partner, the defense release said.

He also stressed the requirement of adopting leapfrogging technologies to meet the evolving geo-political scenario.

During deliberation held with M/s EEL, the VCNS recommended the industry to undertake research on new weapon technologies such as loitering munitions, payload for drones, long range ASW rockets and energetic materials, the release added. ''This is the first occasion that completely indigenous 30 mm ammunition for AK 630 naval gun has been manufactured by a private industry with propellant from Ordnance Factory, Bhandara (OBF),'' said the release.

''So far OFB was the sole supplier for this ammunition with a chemical composition being ex-import. The functional equivalent of this chemical composition has been developed inhouse by M/s EEL, Nagpur thus making it 100 percent indigenous,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States
4
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022