Rajasthan Cong to set up new state headquarters in Jaipur's Mansarovar

It is a private property of the party where the office has been running since the 1960s.Since this area is very crowded and faces frequent traffic congestion and the building is also old, the party is looking to shift the state headquarters.The party sources said since the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2018, discussions were going on for the construction of new buildings for the state headquarters.The matter was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, but now it is expected to speed up.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan will set-up its new state headquarters in Mansarovar area here. A proposal for the land allotment has been cleared in a cabinet sub-committee meeting, official sources said.

The cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday was chaired by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal. The around 6,000 sq metre land is located on Shipra Path in Mansarovar which comes under the Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB). After clearance from the cabinet sub-committee, the RHB will further process the land allotment.

A party spokesperson said the party had applied for the land for a new headquarters building in Mansarovar.

At present, the state headquarters of the Congress is at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan on Station Road near Sindhi Camp. It is a private property of the party where the office has been running since the 1960s.

Since this area is very crowded and faces frequent traffic congestion and the building is also old, the party is looking to shift the state headquarters.

The party sources said since the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2018, discussions were going on for the construction of new buildings for the state headquarters.

The matter was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, but now it is expected to speed up. It is expected that the party will get the identified land soon after completing the mandatory process, the sources said.

On the other hand, he said the bungalow number 7 on Hospital Road allotted by the government to the party is likely to be used as a war room for the party once it gets possession. However, nothing has been decided yet. The bungalow was allotted for the party office earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the party has started vacating a bungalow on Jaisingh Highway which was allotted by the government for running the activities of the party and its frontal organisation. The bungalow will be handed over back to the general administration department.

For the time being, the offices of frontal organisations have been shifted to the PCC headquarters on Station Road.

