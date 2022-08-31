Ganesh 'Chaturthi' celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour across Telangana on Wednesday with devotees visiting temples and performing 'puja' at homes.

Ganesh Chaturthi is known as Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With fears of COVID-19 waning, the traditional Chaturthi fervour is back in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana this year with a large number of Vinakaya idols being installed for worship in residential localities.

Efforts of the authorities and citizens to popularise clay idols for worship during the 11-day long festivities appeared to have borne fruit with many devotees preferring clay idols.

The government and environmental activists made efforts to impress citizens against using plaster of paris idols.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and various other organisations distributed clay idols free of cost during the last several days Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya visited the Ganesh idol at Khairatabad in the city and offered prayers. The idol installed every year at Khairatabad is known for its giant size.

The organisers of the Ganesh festival at Khairatabad installed a 50-foot high clay idol this year.

The idol is strong enough to be carried for immersion, they said. The 'nimajjanam' (immersion) of thousands of Vinayaka idols in water bodies, especially Hussain Sagar lake, after completion of 11-day long worship, is a major event in Hyderabad.

