Left Menu

Development projects in Jalna stalled under Shinde-BJP govt: Congress MLA

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:41 IST
Development projects in Jalna stalled under Shinde-BJP govt: Congress MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Wednesday alleged the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has stayed development projects in Jalna city.

As a result, development of the city in central Maharashtra has come to a standstill, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Gorantyal said the District Planning Development Committee had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for construction of roads in Jalna during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which the Congress was a constituent.

When the new government came in power in June-end, it cancelled all development projects in Jalna, he alleged.

Similarly, the Nanded-Jalna segment of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has been put on hold by the new government, the Congress leader said.

The 179-km-long Nanded-Jalna segment of the expressway will provide a fillip to development of the Marathwada region, but the Shinde-led government has put this portion of the project on the back-burner, Gorantyal said.

Public representatives from Marathwada would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the issue, he said.

The Congress MLA said he would seek government funds for construction of pipelines at New Jalna and an additional water filter plant at Ambad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022