Left Menu

Portion of house collapses in Thane, none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:57 IST
Portion of house collapses in Thane, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rear wall of a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 11 pm on Saturday in Rana Nagar area of Mumbra town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Due to sinking of the ground behind the house, its rear wall collapsed into an adjoining drain, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.

The house, belonging to Dagdu Bhangare, was vacated and its occupants shifted to their relatives' place in the neighbourhood, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022