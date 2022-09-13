Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink. Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container 1.7 m (5.6 ft) tall and weighing about 400 kg (882 lb).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022