Wildfire in southwestern France contained, authorities say

A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, is now contained, local authorities said on Thursday. No new areas burned. France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, is now contained, local authorities said on Thursday. "The fire has not made any progress. No new areas burned. No new evacuations", the prefect's office said in its morning update https://twitter.com/PrefAquitaine33/status/1570289460423573505?s=20&t=49ShnS81a-PvoanMkX5LRQ on the situation, adding almost 1,000 firefighters have been battling the flames throughout the night.

The blaze, which destroyed four houses and several buildings, prompted authorities to evacuate more than 1,800 people earlier this week. France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

