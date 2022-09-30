MP: IIM Indore inks MoU with Centre to conduct programmes on urban cleanliness, 'livability'

The Indian Institute of Management Indore in Madhya Pradesh will teach civic bodies on waste disposal and urban cleanliness in order to increase ''livability'', an official of the premier facility said on Friday.

Incidentally, Indore has been declared the cleanest city in India five times in a row in the Central government's 'Swachha Survekshan' scheme, with local officials attributing the feat to its 3R model, namely reduce, reuse and recycle.

''A memorandum of understanding has been inked by the IIM Indore and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Centre will provide Rs 19.95 crore as grant to IIM Indore,'' the facility's director Himanshu Rai told PTI.

''A Centre of Excellence would be set up here to run training programmes for mayors, corporators and bureaucrats to boost cleanliness and waste disposal mechanisms in civic bodies,'' Rai added.

