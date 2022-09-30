Maharashtra team visits night shelters in Delhi to understand their functioning: DUSIB

A team of the State Level Shelter Monitoring Committee of Maharashtra visited night shelters in the national capital to understand their structure, operation and maintenance, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB).

The Maharashtra team appreciated the semi-pucca night shelters of DUSIB and the GPS-enabled mobile app to track grievances, the statement said.

''I like how the DUSIB is operating the night shelters. We are impressed by the semi-pucca shelters and will ask our government to consider replicating the Delhi model of porta cabin shelters, because of the serious space constraint in Mumbai. We also appreciate the GPS-enabled mobile app to track the location of grievances and calls for help,'' said Ujjwal Uke, a former IAS officer and a member of the Maharashtra panel.

The committee members visited a women's shelter in Nizamuddin and attended a gathering for sharing their experience on issues of urban homeless at the Indo-Global Social Service Society Office.

They also interacted with some civil society organisations in Delhi, who shared their ideas on how to better implement shelter programme for the homeless.

Delhi caters to around 17,000 homeless people through a network of 195 shelters. The number rises to around 23,000 homeless people, being catered through an additional 150 tent-based shelters, in the harsh winters of Delhi.

